Neymar Jr. is expected to leave Al-Hilal with his contract termination the rumours circulating in the news. But the star, returning from the injury was part of the starting XI in the Al-Halal vs Al-Fayha match and even went on to score the opening goal. The striker masterfully finished off Malcom’s pass to the right-bottom of the goal. Watch the goal video below. The Saudi Pro League 2024-25 season will resume on January 9 with teams preparing for the same. Defending champions Al-Hilal side stands at the second position two points behind leaders Al-Ittihad. Neymar Jr Reacts as Saudi Arabia Secures Hosting Rights of FIFA World Cup 2034; Here's What the Al-Hilal Star Wrote.

Neymar Scores for First Time Since His Return For Al-Hilal

Neymar opens the scoring 👏 pic.twitter.com/NOGefxO1LG — AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) December 30, 2024

