Real Madrid leapfrog Barcelona in the La Liga 2024-25 table with a match in hand as they move to 40 points after a comfortable victory over Sevilla at home. The Los Blancos are now in the second place behind Atletico Madrid with a game in hand. Real Madrid started the game in a dominant manner as Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring. The lead was extended by Fede Valverde through a stunning long ranger and Rodrygo added another to it soon after. Isaac Romero returned one leg in the first half only but Sevilla's hopes were completely shattered when Brahim Diaz scored early in the second half. Dodi Lukebakio scored a consolation goal in the end stage of the game as a consolation goal. Ceiling at Old Trafford Leaks During Ruben Amorim’s Press Conference After Manchester United’s 0–3 Loss to Bournemouth in Premier League 2024-25, Video Goes Viral.

Real Madrid 4-2 Sevilla, La Liga 2024-25

