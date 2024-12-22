A ceiling at the Old Trafford stadium started to leak during Ruben Amorim's press conference after Manchester United's defeat to Bournemouth in the Premier League 2024-25 on December 22. In a video shared by Manchester United Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst, the ceiling in the press conference room was seen leaking when Ruben Amorim was addressing the media following his side's defeat. Goals from Dean Huijsen, Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo helped Bournemouth hand Manchester United a defeat at the Old Trafford. The Cherries had beaten Manchester United by the exact same margin at Old Trafford last season as well. Manchester United 0-3 Bournemouth, Premier League 2024-25: Dean Huijsen, Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo Score as Cherries Defeat Ruben Amorim's Red Devils.

Ceiling Leaks During Ruben Amorim's Press Conference

