The stage is set for the biggest encounter of January 2025 as Barcelona and Real Madrid will face each other in the first El Clasico of 2025. The Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final will be played at King Abdullah Sports City late on Sunday night as per Indian Standard Time. With many predictions surfacing on the internet, here is what football Pundits from CBS predicted the result of the Super Copa de Espana El Clasico. Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025: Robert Lewandowski Expects Barca to Beat Los Blancos in Super Copa de Espana El Clasico.

Pundits from CBS Predictions on The Result Of Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final

🚨 توقعات محللي CBS sports لنهائي كأس السوبر الإسباني: جيمي كاراغر : برشلونة 5-0 ريال مدريد مايكا ريتشاردز : برشلونة 2-0 ريال مدريد تييري هنري : برشلونة 3-1 ريال مدريد هل يعيشون في عالم موازي❗❕ الليلة يأتي الرد في الملعب 💪🏆 ✨👑🤍#zelena #ElClasico #LosAngelesFires pic.twitter.com/nDrA4fq2Wc — ¡El Màdridi! (@ElMadridi_10) January 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)