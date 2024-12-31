The former cricket player for the India national cricket team took to his official 'X' account and shared his reaction after Man United's 0-2 loss over Newcastle in the Premier League 2024-25 season. Ruben Amorim and Man United continued with a poor run of form and lost their third consecutive match in the league. This was a big defeat for Man United against the home fans at Old Trafford. Yuvraj Singh on his social media account wrote, "Come on @ManUtd! Fight for something meaningful something deep inside or someone who means something to you! Come on lads! Show some courage! Go down but go down fighting." Yuvraj Singh is a big-time Manchester United fan and seems to be very frustrated after Man United's poor run of form. Manchester United 0–2 Newcastle United, Premier League 2024–25: Alexander Isak, Joelinton Score As Magpies Secure Three Points Over the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

Yuvraj Singh's Reaction Man United vs Newcastle

Come on @ManUtd ! Fight for some thing meaningful something deep inside or someone who means something to you ! Come on lads ! Show some courage ! Go down but go down fighting #NewcastleUnited— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)