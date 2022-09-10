India continued their perfect start to the SAFF Women's Championship 2022 as they thrashed Maldives 9-0 in the second Group A encounter. Anju Tamang scored four goals on the night while Grace Dangmei netted a brace in the massive win. India are now at the top of their group.

FULL-TIME! What a performance this has been by the #BlueTigresses 🐯 A class apart in the second half, as we take a big win home against Maldives 🙌 🇲🇻 0-9 🇮🇳 📺 https://t.co/N03eFU8aCw#MDVIND ⚔️ #BackTheBlue 💙 #SAFFWomens2022 🏆 #ShePower 👧 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/ZytYuBalct — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 10, 2022

