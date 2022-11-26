Every day is a blockbuster of footballing action in the FIFA World Cup 2022 and as they tournament progresses, the games are getting more exciting. Some similarly exciting games are lined up for the football fans on Saturday, November 26. The opening game of the day is with the Group D game between Australia and Tunisia at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Game). Immediately after the game Poland is set to take on Saudi Arabia in an important Group C encounter at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) followed by the much awaited heavy-weight clash between France and Denmark at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The day ends with the fan favourites Argentina taking on Mexico in a Group C clash at 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on November 27.

Today's FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule:

