Liverpool faced a shock 2-3 defeat at the hands of Toulouse after a late equaliser was ruled out, in the UEFA Europa League 2023-24 on November 10. The Reds were not at their best on the pitch with Aron Donnum giving Toulouse the lead in the 36th minute. Thjis Dallinga then doubled the French outfit's lead in the match. Liverpool managed to pull one back from an own goal in the 74th minute but that joy did not last long as they conceded just two minutes later. Diogo Jota then reduced the deficit and Liverpool thought that they had an equaliser through Jarell Quansah late into stoppage time but VAR ruled out that goal as the ball had been handled by Alexis Mac Allister in the build-up. Copenhagen 4-3 Manchester United, UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Red Devils Collapse in Narrowly Fought Encounter After Marcus Rashford Shown Red Card.

