FC Barcelona registered another victory in their latest La Liga 2022-23 match against Villarreal at Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal. Robert Lewandowski had an early chance to put Barcelona ahead but the striker's effort was straight to Pepe Reina. Lewandowski however soon redeemed himself by setting up Pedri who opened the scoring of the match. Villarreal then lost one of their key players in Francis Coquelin in the 35th minute of the game. The first half ended with a 1-0 score in Barcelona's favour. After the break, Barcelona created a few more chances but their forwards failed to take any of them. Meanwhile, in the defense, Ronaldo Araujo had a terrific game to ensure another clean sheet. 'LaLiga Ke Pathaan aur Tiger!', LaLiga Instagram Uses Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Movie Reference For Luka Modric and Sergio Busquets.

Villarreal 0–1 Barcelona

Villarreal vs Barcelona Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)