Cristiano Ronaldo is probably playing his last football World Cup and he begins the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar campaign with Portugal taking on Ghana. After Lionel Messi's side were stunned by Saudi Arabia, no team will be in a mood to take any of its game lightly. The Portugal vs Ghana will be held on November 24 at the Stadium 974. Time kickoff time for Portugal vs Ghana as per IST is 09:30 pm, which means 07:30 as per the Local Time. As per Ghana time, the POR vs GHA will start at 04:00 pm and as per Portugal time it will start at 04:00 pm as well. For the uninitiated, there is no difference between Ghana and Portugal time.

Portugal vs Ghana Kick-off Time as per GMT

Let’s ENJOY the beauty of football, and cheer the Black Stars against Portugal on Thursday. You are welcome to join me watch the game in my office. Go Ghana! Go Black Stars! pic.twitter.com/Dfl2Kdrc54 — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) November 21, 2022

Portugal vs Ghana Kick-off Time as per IST

Thursday, November 24 Group H: Portugal vs Ghana – 9:30 PM IST pic.twitter.com/DJlkagvwnl — ANANT (@ianantmalik149) November 22, 2022

