Members of the sports fraternity took to Twitter to extend their wishes to fans on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2021. From Yuvraj Singh to Saina Nehwal, check out some of the posts made by the sports stars.

VVS Laxman:

Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of #RakshaBandhan, a beautiful festival that exalts the eternal bonding between brothers and sisters. A bond of love, a bond of togetherness, it’s a thread that binds life and hearts. Wishing joy and love to all. pic.twitter.com/YiPUXwk6v7 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 22, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar wished his 'Tai' on this day:

Thanks Tai for always being my pillar of strength. I am very blessed to have a sister like you. Happy #RakshaBandhan! — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 22, 2021

See this video posted by Yuvraj Singh:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

Suresh Raina's special wish:

A relation to cherish forever. #brothersisterlove Gracia & Rio are sending their best wishes for Rakshabandhan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZKZlD9cgAm — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 22, 2021

Saina Nehwal wished her fans too!

Happy Raksha Bandhan 🙏 #RakshaBandhan2021 👏 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) August 22, 2021

Check Suryakumar Yadav's post:

Happy #Rakshabandhan to my beautiful sister ❤️ May our bond continues to grow stronger! Always there for you🤗 pic.twitter.com/3w5bLUTW9g — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) August 22, 2021

Check Kuldeep Yadav's post:

The countless memories I have with you guys is something I will always cherish. I am proud to have sisters like you. Happy Rakshabandhan ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Zk41E4SvIc — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) August 22, 2021

