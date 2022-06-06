Cody Rhodes stunned Seth “Freakin” Rollins inside the dreaded Hell in a Cell structure during the WWE Hell in a Cell 2022. Apart from it, there were other interesting results as well like, Bianca Belair overcame Asuka and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat Raw Women's Title Match. Meanwhile, check out WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 full results below:

Hell in a Cell Match: Cody Rhodes defeated Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

United States Championship Match: Theory (c) defeated Mustafa Ali.

No Holds Barred Match: Madcap Moss defeated Happy Corbin.

The Judgment Day defeated Finn Balor.

Kevin Owens defeated Ezekiel.

Handicap Match: Bobby Lashley defeated Omos & MVP.

Raw Women's Championship Triple Threat Match: Bianca Belair defeated Asuka and Becky Lynch.

