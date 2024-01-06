Hockey India went on to mark the occasion of the India Men's Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh with warm wishes on social media. Celebrating his 28th birthday on Saturday, January 6, Harmanpreet, who made his debut for the Indian Men's Hockey Team back in 2015, has since become a formidable asset for the team, featuring in 197 matches with 168 goals for India. Harmanpreet was also a part of the hockey team that won the bronze medal for India in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Hockey India Names 39-Member Core Probable Group for Men’s National Coaching Camp Ahead of South Africa Tour.

Birthday wishes from Hockey India to Harmanpreet Singh

Join us in wishing Harmanpreet Singh, Captain of Indian Senior Men’s Team a very Happy Birthday.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #BirthdayWish pic.twitter.com/8j0b2mkiCB— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 6, 2024

