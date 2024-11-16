Mike Tyson will be making his return to the boxing ring after May 2005 as he will be facing Jake Paul at Arlington, Texas. Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul match event will start at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on November 16. Netflix has streaming rights to the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match around the world as the streaming giants delve into the world of live broadcasts for the first time. Sadly due to the absence of the official broadcaster, the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul live telecast will not be available In India. Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: Former Champion Concedes Role of Villain to Young Foe.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Live Streaming

JAKE PAUL VS. MIKE TYSON LIVE on Netflix #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/WW6Wi3bKM9 — Netflix (@netflix) March 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)