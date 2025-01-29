Logan Paul recently appeared on the WWE Raw episode announcing his participation in the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 PLE (Premium Live Event). But the star also has already booked a boxing match against his brother Jake Paul on March 27. Jake Paul recently entered the ring against Mike Tyson and won the bout. Even though the Jake Paul vs Logan Paul Boxing Match is not listed on BoxRec, which charts sanctioned professional and amateur fights, it is important to note that BoxRec does not list exhibitions. More explanations on the Jake Paul vs Logan Paul Boxing Match is expected shortly. WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Participants: John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Other Confirmed Entrants in 30-Men Wrestling's PLE on February 1

Jake Paul vs Logan Paul Boxing Match on March 27

The moment you’ve waited a decade for… March 27 on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/tnTWaSDUP5 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 28, 2025

