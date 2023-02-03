Hyderabad will become the first Indian city to host FIA Formula E World Championship on February 11, 2023. The race will be held at the new Hyderabad Street Circuit located alongside Hussain Sagar Lake. Mahindra Group chairperson and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra has recently expressed his gratitude to Telangana minister K. T. Rama Rao and title sponsor Greenko for making the race happen.

Hyderabad To Become First Indian City To Host FIA Formula E World Championship Event

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)