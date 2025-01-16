The India men's team are having a dream run in the Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025. The hosts secured a dominating 71-34 victory against the Bhutan men's team in New Delhi on Thursday, January 16. With this victory, the India men's team became the first team to qualify for the quarterfinal of the Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025. In turn 1, India took a massive lead of 32-0 and completely outplayed their opponent. After the end of turn 2, Bhutan made a good comeback and reduced the scoreline to 32-18. However, the hosts showcased their class in turn 3 and extended their lead to 70-18. In turn 4, Bhutan tried hard to reduce the margin but eventually lost the one-sided match 71-34. India Women's Team Qualifies For Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Quarter-Final; Priyanka Ingle and Co Secure Dominant 100-20 Victory Over Malaysia to Seal Top Eight Spot.

India Men's Team Qualifies For Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Quarter-Final

