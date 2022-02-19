In what can be termed as a historic development, Mumbai is set to host the 2023 session of the International Olympic Committee. This development was confirmed by gold medal-winning shooter Abhinav Bindra, who was part of a delegate led by Mrs. Nita Ambani, Dr. Narinder Batra and sports minister Anurag Thakur.

See His Tweet:

The 2020 Olympics was historic for India. Today, we make more history as Mumbai is announced as host of the 2023 IOC Session. Proud to have been part of the delegation led by Mrs. Nita Ambani, and Dr. Narinder Batra!#StrongerTogether #IOCSessionMumbai2023 — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) February 19, 2022

