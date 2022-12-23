Shakib Al Hasan, one of the key players in making KKR two time IPL champions and also featuring in a key role for KKR again on their road to 201 IPL final, goes unsold in the second set. The veteran allrounder with 1.5 Cr base price is set to return for bidding in the accelerated session later.

Shakib Al Hasan Goes Unsold

Shakib Al Hasan with a base price of INR 1.5 Crore is UNSOLD#TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)