Learning from the Pink-Ball match, Mohammed Siraj and Manus Labuschange did not engage in any banter but rather were involved in an exchange of bail during Day 2 of IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024. Labuschange did speak a few words to Siraj, who went past the batter and switched bails, and then interestingly, the former switched the bails back in the earlier order, much to the amusement of the commentators. Rishabh Pant Becomes Third Indian Wicketkeeper After MS Dhoni And Syed Kirmani To 150 Dismissals, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024.

Exchange Of Bails Between Mohammed Siraj and Marnus Labuschagne

How good is this exchange between Siraj and Labuschange? #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/GSv1XSrMHn — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 15, 2024

