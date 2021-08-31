Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli had won the gold in the Men's Shot Put F20 event at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on Tuesday. But he was stripped of the medal because he was classified as DNS (Did Not Start). As a result, Ukraine's Maksym Koval, who finished second, was given the gold,. Twitter, subsequently went absolutely furious with this decision and termed it a clear 'robbery'

'Not even close'

Ziyad Zolkefli's record and Maksym Koval's record. Not even close. Shame on you Ukraine. Justice for Ziyad pic.twitter.com/SQjFo79epH — Ckinoza Miyomi (@ckinoza) August 31, 2021

'A medal for robbery'

Maksym Koval deserves another medal for a robbery in Paralympics. https://t.co/G3B03D07Tp — zhaolusyie (@fluffho) August 31, 2021

Sarcasm loaded:

Yo Maksym Koval, have fun hanging stolen gold medal around your neck 😉 — Nafiz Syadhamier (@Nfzsyd) August 31, 2021

This is unfair!

I fixed the tweet for you @Tokyo2020 Maksym Koval has won the back door gold from Malaysia. This is unfair! #Paralympics2020 You are the best #ziyad https://t.co/4kxjD0D3CQ — Orked Avery🇲🇾 (@orkedavery) August 31, 2021

'Embarassing'

Protest after the game has finished 👏🏿. How does it feel to steal the gold. how does it feel being a thief maksym koval. embarassing. fuck off https://t.co/V6PJLA2K74 — j's (@heraarenee) August 31, 2021

A robbed gold medal:

*Maksym Koval has robbed the gold in #ParaAthletics -Men's shot Put -F20 at the #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics — Yoshiyuki Manzo @_@ (@idknowla) August 31, 2021

