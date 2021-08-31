Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli had won the gold in the Men's Shot Put F20 event at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on Tuesday. But he was stripped of the medal because he was classified as DNS (Did Not Start). As a result, Ukraine's Maksym Koval, who finished second, was given the gold,. Twitter, subsequently went absolutely furious with this decision and termed it a clear 'robbery'

'Not even close'

'A medal for robbery'

Sarcasm loaded:

This is unfair!

'Embarassing'

A robbed gold medal:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)