Nishad Kumar, on Sunday, won India her second medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 by winning silver in the Men's High Jump T47 event. Following the win, Twitter was all praise for the 21-year old.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was all praise for the para athlete:

See Rahul Gandhi's tweet: 

Well done Nishad! 

Indeed a proud moment!

A jump to glory!

A special 'National Sports Day':

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)