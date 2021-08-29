Nishad Kumar, on Sunday, won India her second medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 by winning silver in the Men's High Jump T47 event. Following the win, Twitter was all praise for the 21-year old.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was all praise for the para athlete:

More joyful news comes from Tokyo! Absolutely delighted that Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal in Men’s High Jump T47. He is a remarkable athlete with outstanding skills and tenacity. Congratulations to him. #Paralympics — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2021

See Rahul Gandhi's tweet:

Congratulations to Nishad kumar for winning silver 🇮🇳🇮🇳… Great work 🙏🙏#TokyoParalympics #Tokyo2020 … https://t.co/hQQ9PvK4M7 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) August 29, 2021

Well done Nishad!

Yesss!! Nishad Kumar wins Silver in High Jump T 47 in his debut #Paralympics He cleared a height of 2.06 m to set an Asian record and win Silver This is India's second silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Well done Nishad 👏👏🇮🇳 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 29, 2021

Indeed a proud moment!

A jump to glory!

Nishad jumps to glory 🥈 ! Congratulations Champ @nishad_hj ! We’ve just won 🇮🇳 2nd medal at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics ! • High Jump T47 Final • 2.06m jump which equals Asian Record set by him in 2021#Praise4Para #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/mkXvu3kFEg — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 29, 2021

A special 'National Sports Day':

Well done Nishad Kumar for bringing the second medal on this auspicious day. Really #NationalSportsDay is becoming very special for entire Indians due to you and @BhavinaPatel6. Congratulations. @ianuragthakur @DeepaAthlete @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/rosL3ebzAH — Nisith Pramanik (@NisithPramanik) August 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)