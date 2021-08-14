Members of the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 were seen spending some time interacting with fans and other Olympians ahead of their high tea with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind. Check out some videos here:

PV Sindhu shows her Tokyo Olympics 2020 bronze medal to other Olympians:

Mirabai Chanu is all smiles!

Bajrang Punia was surrounded by his fans from the army:

Mary Kom with her young fans

You don't wanna miss this👇 Legendary boxer @MangteC who is known for her fierceness in the ring shows her affectionate & motherly side to young fans ahead of #TeamIndia's High Tea with the President of India#Cheer4India@rashtrapatibhvn @PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik pic.twitter.com/7ltjQ1VgCq — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 14, 2021

