Rishabh Yadav and Jyothi Surekha Vennam make sure India is preparing well for the upcoming Los Angeles Olympics 2028 as they win the bronze medal at the Archery World Cup 2025 in the Compound mixed team event. The compound mixed team event is all set to feature in the LA Olympics in 2028 for the first time and India eye a medal there. Jyothi Surekha and Rishabh Yadav, representing India, defeated El Salvador 156-152 in the bronze medal match. Archery World Cup 2025: Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur Enter Compound Women Semifinal; Rishabh Yadav, Aman Saini Bow Out in Second Round.

Rishabh Yadav, Jyothi Surekha Vennam Win Bronze Medal

INDIA WON 🥉 IN THE COMPOUND MIXED TEAM AT THE ARCHERY WORLD CUP STAGE 4 The Indian duo of Rishabh Yadav and Jyothi Surekha Vennam defeated El Salvador 🇸🇻 156-152 Note - Compound Mixed Team is part of The LA Olympics pic.twitter.com/ofEy2LLfy6 — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) July 12, 2025

