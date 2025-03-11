Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru thrashed former champions Mumbai Indians by 11 runs in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. With this victory, the Smriti Mandhana-led side ended their poor campaign on a high note. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians failed to reach the finals of season 3 of WPL. The 2023 champions finished second in the WPL 2025 standings. Mumbai Indians will face Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator. Talking about the match, Bengaluru smashed 199/3 in 20 overs after captain Smriti Mandhana hammered 53 runs and ace all-rounder Ellyse Perry slammed an unbeaten 49 runs. While defending 200 runs, star spinner Sneh Rana took a three-wicket haul, which restricted Mumbai Indians to 188/9 in 20 overs. WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Mumbai Indians Emerge As Top Contenders For Table-Topper Spot Following 9-Run Victory Over Gujarat Giants.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ends Their Campaign With Win

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in WPL 2025. (Photo credits: X/@mipaltan)

