South Africa chased down 212 against India in the first T20I to register their highest successful run chase in men's T20I history. Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller added match-winning 131 for the fourth wicket to hand South Africa the famous win.

South Africa created history last night by recording the team's highest successful run chase in men's T20I 👏 pic.twitter.com/fj1HUZKp3K — ICC (@ICC) June 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)