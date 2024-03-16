While the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul match is already hyped, both fighters are taking a dig at each other with their social media posts. While both fighters possess different skill sets and are capable of registering a win on the big day, they do not miss a chance to ‘instigate’ the opponent with their social media posts. In a recent post shared by former heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson, he was seen in an intense workout and also throwing punches. Impressive the legendary boxer showed great agility and powerful pinches during preparations. Challenging Jake Paul to counter that, Tyson threatened the Irish Boser with a closeup question – Still Wanna F** Me’ referring to Jake’s previous comments on ‘old’ Mike Tyson. Legendary Boxer Mike Tyson will fight Jake Paul in Dallas on July 20. Netflix will provide live streaming of the boxing match. 'He's Too Old, He's Senile' WWE United States Champion Logan Paul Claims He Refused to Fight Mike Tyson (Watch Video)

Mike Tyson Challenges Jake Paul by Sharing Intense Preparation Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)