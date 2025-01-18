Continuing his stunning form in the 2025 tennis season, French star Gael Monfils won his third-round match against Taylor Fritz. With the win, Monfils became the second oldest man after Roger Federer to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. Happy with his performance was cracking jokes in the post-match interview. When reminded about the next match on the court – where Elina Svitolina was set to take on Jasmine Paolini he said, “I have Warmed Up the Court For The Match” Watch the video below. Novak Djokovic 'Befriends' Random Heckler During Australian Open 2025 On-Court Interview, Spectators Enjoy His Funny Answers (Watch Video).

Gael Monfils’ Post-Game Interview

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Australian Open (@australianopen)

