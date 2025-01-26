Jannik Sinner defeated Alexander Zverev to win the men's singles Australian Open 2025 title on Sunday, January 26. The world no 1 produced a remarkable performance to down the German 6-3, 7-6(4), 5-2 in what was an entertaining final. With this, Jannik Sinner won a second consecutive Australian Open title after claiming it last year and also became the first men's tennis player to defend his first major title since Rafael Nadal who did it at Roland Garros in 2005 and 2006. Novak Djokovic Mocks 'Experts’ With Proof of His Injury That Led to His Retirement in Australian Open 2025 Men’s Singles Semifinal Against Alexander Zverev (See Post).

Jannik Sinner Beats Alexander Zverev to Win Australian Open 2025

