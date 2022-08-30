Stefanos Tsitsipas got knocked out of the US Open 2022 today. He suffered a first round defeat of 0-6, 1-6, 6-3, 5-7 against Daniel Galan to bid goodbye to the final grand slam event of the year. The Greek professional earlier won WTA 2019 title.

Check the Tweet about Tsitsipas:

🔴 #USOpen2022 | Fourth Seed Stefanos Tsitsipas Knocked Out After Losing 1st Round Match https://t.co/SX12HssHEB pic.twitter.com/pHjzi5n3MC — NDTV (@ndtv) August 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)