John Cena's segment from the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere was one of the most loved. The fans were all cheerful for the 16-time WWE Champion. John Cena also mentioned that during his last WWE run, he will also make an appearance in the Royal Rumble 2025 match. After marking his appearance at the WWE Raw on Netflix, John Cena took to social media and reacted. John Cena wrote, "Thank you Los Angeles, for everything. Indianapolis….. C U next!" WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, January 6: Roman Reigns Beats Solo Sikoa to Claim Ula Fala; Undertaker Returns, Rhea Ripley Wins Women’s World Championship and Other Exciting Events at Monday Night Raw on Netflix Debut.

John Cena's Reaction After WWE Raw on Netflix Premiere

Thank you Los Angeles, for everything. Indianapolis….. C U next!— John Cena (@JohnCena) January 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)