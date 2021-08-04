Ravi Kumar Dahiya who has assured India of another medal had stormed into the men's 57 kg freestyle competition finals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. He defeated Nurislam Sanayev in the semi-finals. He will take on World Champion Zavur Uguev in the Gold Medal match. We shall bring to you the details of his final match also the timings of the same. Ravi Kumar Dahiya Assures India of Another Medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 After Defeating Nurislam Sanayev; Kiren Rijiju & Others Hail Freestyle Wrestler.

Schedule:

Mark your calendar folks: Ravi Kumar Dahiya will take on 2 time reigning World Champion Zavur Uguev in GOLD medal bout (FS 57kg) tomorrow (afternoon session) 🔥🔥 #Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/wYlOG8pbc1 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 4, 2021

