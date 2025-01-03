Nick Clegg has announced his decision to step down from his role as President of Global Affairs from Mark Zuckerberg-run Meta. In a post shared on January 3, 2025, Clegg described his tenure at the tech giant as an "adventure of a lifetime." He joined Meta, previously known as Facebook, in 2018. Reflecting on his journey, he expressed his gratitude to Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg for offering him the opportunity, as well as to the colleagues he worked alongside during his tenure. He further revealed that Joel Kaplan, his deputy, will step into the role of Meta's Chief Global Affairs Officer. Meta Unveils Plans for 2025: Mark Zuckerberg-Run Platform To Focus on AI, Mixed Reality and Metaverse; Check Details.

Nick Clegg Steps Down as President, Global Affairs at Meta

As a new year begins, I have come to the view that this is the right time for me to move on from my role as President, Global Affairs at Meta. It truly has been an adventure of a lifetime! I am proud of the work I have been able to do leading and supporting teams across the… pic.twitter.com/pXEP4TZYVe — Nick Clegg (@nickclegg) January 2, 2025

Nick Clegg Says ‘I Will Be Forever Grateful To Mark and Sheryl Sandberg’

I will be forever grateful to Mark and Sheryl Sandberg for taking me on in the first place – and to the many colleagues and teams I have had the good luck to work with ever since. It has been an extraordinary privilege to gain a front row insight into what makes Silicon Valley… — Nick Clegg (@nickclegg) January 2, 2025

Joel Kaplan Will Now Become Meta’s Chief Global Affairs Officer

And I am simply thrilled that my deputy, Joel Kaplan, will now become Meta’s Chief Global Affairs Officer. Over the years that we have worked together, we have become good friends as well as close colleagues – I have laughed with, as well as learned from, Joel in equal measure.… — Nick Clegg (@nickclegg) January 2, 2025

