Alcatel V3 series 5G will launch in India on May 27, 2025. The company has been teasing its upcoming smartphone in social media platforms. The Alcatel V3 series may include Alcatel V3 Ultra, Alcatel V3 Pro and Alcatel V3 Classic smartphone models. The company said, "Alcatel V3 Series 5G brings a 108MP triple camera setup that’s built to capture brilliance, whether it’s wide-angle wonders, fine macro details, or ultra-crisp portraits. Every shot is a story, every share a statement." The Alcatel V3 Ultra is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and a 6.8-inch display. As per reports, the smartphone might launch in India with a price of approximately INR 30,000. Google Pixel 10 Spotted During Ad Shoot, Reveals Its Look Ahead of Expected Launch Later This Year (Watch Video).

Alcatel V3 Series 5G Camera Specifications

Clarity that clicks instantly. The Alcatel V3 Series 5G brings a 108MP triple camera setup that’s built to capture brilliance, whether it’s wide-angle wonders, fine macro details, or ultra-crisp portraits. Every shot is a story, every share a statement. Alcatel V3 Series 5G… pic.twitter.com/x40kiFlKlX — Alcatel India Official (@IndiaAlcatel) May 25, 2025

