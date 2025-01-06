Table Space co-founder Amit Banerji (Amit Banerjee) reportedly passed away at 44 after suffering from a heart attack. Banerji, who was 44, established Table Space in September 2017. The company operates as a managed workspace provider to meet the needs of large and mid-sized businesses seeking long-term workspace solutions. Banerji pursued his B-Tech degree in Computer Science between 1998 and 2002 from Punjab Technical University. Who Was Osamu Suzuki, Former Chairman of Suzuki Motor and Longest-Serving Leader in Global Automotive Industry.

Amit Banerji Dies at 44

Unfortunate news today morning. After the passing away of Rohan (good capital) and Rohan (Epigamia) recently, today morning #AmitBanerjee - Founder , #TableSpace passed away from heart attack. He was just 44. Table space was thinking about #IPO this year. As #entrepreneurs and… — Apurva Chamaria (@a1purva) January 6, 2025

Amit Banerji Dies at an Age of 44

Tragic news this morning. After the recent losses of Rohan (Good Capital) and Rohan (Epigamia), today we learned about the untimely passing of Amit Banerjee (Table Space), due to a heart attack at just 44. The company was preparing for an #IPO this year. As #entrepreneurs and… — prasoon pal™ (@prasoonpal) January 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)