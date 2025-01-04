Apple CEO Tim Cook reportedly donated USD 1 million to President-elect Donald Trump's Inauguration Fund. This comes after Mark Zuckerberg supported Donald Trump by donating USD 1 million. Elon Musk started supporting Trump before the US Presidential Elections in 2024. Reports suggested that Tim Cook donated this amount as a "personal contribution" to Trump and not related to Apple. According to a report by Axios, tech leaders have sought to build relationships with Donald Trump. Kevan Parekh Becomes New Apple CFO to Handle Multiple Financial and Business Related Tasks at Tech Giant, Indian-Origin Official Replaces Luca Maestri.

Tim Cook Donated USD 1 Million Personally, Not Associated With Apple to Trump Administration

Tim Cook's $1 Million Donation to Trump's Inauguration Apple CEO Tim Cook donated $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration fund, joining other tech executives like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg who also contributed. Cook's donation, reported by Axios, is a… pic.twitter.com/bGuMVhCPAK — Apple Club (@applesclubs) January 4, 2025

