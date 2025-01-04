Kevan Parekh has been appointed the new Apple CFO (Chief Financial Officer) by the company's board of directors, making a strategic shift in the leadership. Previously, the duties of Apple CFO were performed by Luca Maestri, who the iPhone maker now appoints as Vice President of Corporate Services. Indian-origin Senior VP and CFO Kevan Parekh, with over 20 years of experience leading global finance teams at other leading companies, would perform duties like handling accounting, business support, treasury, financial planning and analysis, tax-related functions, internal audit, and maintaining investor relations. Dr. Rajagopala Chidambaram Passes Away: PM Narendra Modi Shares Condolences for Loss of Indian Physicist and Scientist Who Played Key Role in Pokhran Nuclear Programmes.

Apple Appointed Kevan Parekh as New Chief Financial Officer, Replacing Luca Maestri

With Kevan Parekh taking over as Apple CFO, Luca Maestri has been named vice president of corporate services. The new responsibilities were known, but the company hadn’t said what his position (SVP, VP, Fellow or otherwise) would be. pic.twitter.com/4S4BFHVdtK — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) January 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)