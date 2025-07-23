Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on July 22, 2025, and announced the launch of the Apple Store online and Apple Store app in Saudi Arabia. “We’re thrilled to bring Apple to even more customers around the world,” Tim Cook said. It highlights Apple's expansion of its global presence, particularly in the Middle East. Tim Cook further added and said, “The Apple Store online and Apple Store app both launch in Saudi Arabia today.” Apple’s entry into Saudi Arabia’s is expected to improve convenience and strengthen its customer base in the country. OnePlus Pad Lite Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Tablet of OnePlus Launched in India.

Apple Store Online and Apple Store App Now Available in Saudi Arabia

We’re thrilled to bring Apple to even more customers around the world… the Apple Store online and Apple Store app both launch in Saudi Arabia today! pic.twitter.com/1iOLkicNvR — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 22, 2025

