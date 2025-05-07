Assassin’s Creed Shadows Title Update 1.0.4 adds new content and important bug fixes for players. The highlight of this update is a new free story pack called “New Free Story Pack: The Works of Luis Frois.” In this story, players meet Luis Frois at a Jesuit Mission and help to protect Lady Satoko. The mission also involves retrieving lost notes and gives a deeper look into the Jesuit presence in Japan. This story can be played using either Naoe or Yasuke. The AC Shadows Title Update 1.0.4 update brings also brings improvements with character bios in the Codex database. Bug fixes include “an issue when pressing "Go to board" for "Complete Yasuke's personal journey" does not redirect the player to Yasuke's quest board.” It also fixed an issue where some trinkets could not be accessed in the Forge. The patch size varies by platform, from 4.67 GB on PS5 to 17 GB on PC and for Mac at around 9GB. PUBG Mobile Announces ‘Attack on Titan’ Coming Soon With New Game Mode and Titan Transformation; Check Details.

Check out the new story pack and Codex entries with today's Title Update 1.0.4! 👀 Full notes here 👉 https://t.co/iTtDWoIcZR pic.twitter.com/Xm4RJlO5gf — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) May 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)