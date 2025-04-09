Assassin's Creed Shadows (AC Shadows) has deployed Title Update 1.0.2, and brings new features, game improvements, and bug fixes. The update enhances the gaming experience with changes to make the gameplay more enjoyable. Gamers can now have the Auto-Follow option for horse riding. By activating the pathfinder, your horse will automatically follow the road to your marked destination. Additionally, the update allows players to reset Mastery Nodes in skill trees for Naoe and Yasuke. The game also introduces a quicker way to access the Investigation Board by holding the “Option” button and the single press now opens the inventory menu. The patch sizes vary across platforms, with Xbox Series X/S at 19.5GB, PlayStation 5 (PS5) at 11.59GB, PC at 16.05GB, and Mac at 9GB. PUBG Mobile Update: Pair Anukhra X-Suit With Netherhound Buddy To Form Powerful Combo, Spirit Kitty Returns; Check Details.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Update 1.0.2

