Bitcoin price today, on August 27, 2025, stood at USD 1,11,034.28 at 8:49 AM IST, showing mixed movement over the past few hours. The cryptocurrency had touched USD 1,11,238.00 earlier at 3:11 AM IST, before settling slightly lower by the morning. The previous evening, at 8:45 PM IST on August 26, the BTC price was valued at USD 1,10,154.99, which indicates a slight recovery overnight. The trend suggests slight Bitcoin price shifts within a narrow range. Whether Bitcoin will rise again or continue to decline remains uncertain, as the current price levels reflect volatility in the crypto market. Stock Market Holiday Today: Indian Share Market Remains Closed on Account of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.

Bitcoin Price Today, August 27, 2025

August 27, 2025 @ 03:19 AM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $111,034.28 (BTC-EUR): €95,591.17

