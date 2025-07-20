Bitcoin price today, on July 20, 2025, at 2:52 PM IST, stood at USD 1,18,178.06, showing a slight increase from USD 1,18,019.11 earlier in the morning at 8:49 AM IST. While the BTC price reflects a minor upward movement, the overall trend remains uncertain. It will be interesting to see if Bitcoin can regain its momentum following recent fluctuations after it recently reached a record high. Since reaching its all-time high of USD 1,22,197.0 on July 14, Bitcoin has dipped slightly. Though today’s Bitcoin price movement shows a possible recovery, it is unclear whether the cryptocurrency will continue in this direction. UPI Makes India Global Leader in Fast Payments With INR 24.03 Lakh Crore Processed Through 18.39 Billion Transactions in June: IMF.

Bitcoin Price Today, July 20, 2025

