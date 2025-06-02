Bitcoin price today, on June 2, 2025, is valued at USD 1,04,841.26 as of 2:52 PM IST. Earlier in the day, the BTC price was slightly higher at USD 1,04,909.20 at 8:50 AM IST. It follows yesterday’s value of USD 1,04,155.35 recorded at 8:49 AM IST. The recent drop comes after a significant rise when Bitcoin reached an all-time high of USD 1,11,332.88 on May 23, 2025. The cryptocurrency market generally sees these ups and downs from time to time Despite the fall in price, expects hope that Bitcoin may hit USD 1,20,000 by the end of 2025. INR 2,000 Currency Notes Worth INR 6,181 Crore Still in Circulation After Withdrawal 2 Years Ago, Reveals RBI Data.

Bitcoin Price Today, June 2, 2025

