Bitcoin price has significantly declined after reaching the USD 1,26,000 mark few days ago. The reason for decline is Donald Trump escalating US-China trade war, stated Reuters in its report. The US President raised 100% tariffs on Chinese exports on "any and all critical software" as a response to China's on rear mineral export limits. BTC price, as of 11:56 AM IST stood at USD 1,12,096, slightly higher than recently witnessed fall to USD 1,09,000. Bank Holiday on Diwali, Dhanteras, Bhai Dooj 2025: How Many Days Banks Will Remain Shut in 3rd and 4th Week of October? Know Bank Holiday Dates.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) on October 12 Falls to USD 1,12,000

