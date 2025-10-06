Bitcoin price today, on October 6, 2025, has touched the USD 1,25,000 mark. It earlier crossed the USD 1,23,000 mark, showing an upward trend in early morning trading. At 8:49 AM IST, BTC price was trading at USD 1,23,913.33. It marks a steady rise compared to USD 1,22,571.47 recorded at 3:11 AM earlier the same day. The Bitcoin price has gained significant momentum over the past 24 hours. On October 5, 2025, at the same time, Bitcoin was valued at USD 1,21,991.82, showing a clear upward movement in 24 hours. It is likely to continue the momentum and might surpass the USD 1,25,000 mark if the trend holds. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, October 6, 2025: HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Zinc and Lupin Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Bitcoin Price Today, October 6, 2025

