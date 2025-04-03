ChatGPT recently rolled out an image generation feature, which has been praised by global users, especially the Ghibli-style art starting a new trend. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that Images v2 would be introduced soon. A user said that the ChatGPT Image V2 had already been launched since there was an improvement in the image quality. Besides, the user said ChatGPT was working on a new system hint for macOS : "Edit text in apps you're working with", labelled "generate_diff_for_app_content". Sam Altman As Indian Cricket Player: OpenAI CEO Praises AI Adoption in India and Creativity of People Outpacing World, Shares His Anime-Style Image Playing Cricket.

ChatGPT Image V2 Likely Launched, Claimed X User

ChatGPT image creation just got better 👀 It is either an old announcement and GPUs are getting chilly, or it is already v2, and we are just not ready for it. https://t.co/43veaXn5By pic.twitter.com/aTyoI4fjQQ — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) April 2, 2025

ChatGPT for macOS to Get New System

ChatGPT for macOS may get a new system hint featuring "Edit text in apps you're working with", labelled "generate_diff_for_app_content". Will it be able to edit text in other apps w/o the need of having an extension? * Icon illustration is for demo purposes pic.twitter.com/zdPmRn5xOd — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) April 2, 2025

