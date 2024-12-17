OpenAI has rolled out its search engine feature, ChatGPT Search, for all free users today. The Microsoft-backed AI company said that ChatGPT Search will be globally available on ChatGPT.com and on mobile and desktop apps. However, OpenAI said that only logged-in users can access and use this feature. OpenAI ChatGPT Search helps users get timely answers faster with relevant web links. This feature works well like a search engine within the ChatGPT app and offers direct access to the information available on the internet. Google Veo 2, Google Imagen 3 and Google Whisk AI Tools Unveiled Showing Realistic Video and Image Generation Capabilities; Check Details (Watch Videos).

ChatGPT Search Now Available for All Free Users Across the Globe

🌐ChatGPT search 🌐is starting to roll out to all Free users today. Search the web in a faster, better way—available globally on https://t.co/nYW5KO1aIg and our mobile and desktop apps for all logged-in users. pic.twitter.com/yf6GJGAm8b — OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)