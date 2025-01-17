Cognition Lab announced the launch of its new generation AI software engineer called "Devin 1.2". The previous model, Devin AI, was considered the world's first AI software engineer. The new latest Devin 1.2 comes with several improvements to the model's ability to reason in the context in a repository. Cognition Labs said, "We've also introduced voice messages to Devin, enterprise account management, easier usage-based billing, and more." Devin AI can also understand human emotions using NLP (Natural Language Processing) and ML (Machine Learning). LinkedIn New Feature Update: Microsoft-Owned Professional Networking Platform Launches New AI Feature for Job Seekers and Recruiters.

Devin 1.2 AI Software Engineer Introduced by Cognition Labs

Introducing Devin 1.2! We’ve made major improvements to Devin’s ability to reason in context in a repository. We’ve also introduced voice messages to Devin, enterprise account management, easier usage-based billing, and more. More below: pic.twitter.com/XWyQfWHVXt — Cognition (@cognition_labs) January 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)