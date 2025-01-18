US President-elect Donald Trump announced the launch of Official Trump ($TRUMP), a Solana-based meme coin, on Friday, January 17. "My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING! Join my very special Trump Community. GET YOUR $TRUMP NOW. Go to http://gettrumpmemes.com — Have Fun! (sic)", Donald Trump wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Donald Trump's $TRUMP meme coin saw a rapid surge, reaching a USD 8 billion market cap in less than three hours. However, concerns arose regarding potential compromises to his social media accounts amid the coin’s debut. Donald Trump Inauguration Day 2025: Swearing-In Ceremony To Be Held Inside US Capitol Due to Severe Weather Conditions Triggered by Arctic Blast, Says President-Elect.

Donald Trump Launches Meme Coin ‘$TRUMP’

My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING! Join my very special Trump Community. GET YOUR $TRUMP NOW. Go to https://t.co/GX3ZxT5xyq — Have Fun! pic.twitter.com/flIKYyfBrC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2025

Donald Trump Meme Coin $TRUMP Hits Over USD 8 Billion Market Cap

BREAKING: Trump's memecoin, $TRUMP, hits over $8 billion in market valuation. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 18, 2025

