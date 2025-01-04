Elon Musk announced that new algorithm changes would soon be rolled out to punish negativity on his X platform. He posted, "Algorithm tweak coming soon to promote more informational/entertaining content. We will publish the changes to @XEng ." He also said that the X team was working on easy ways to adjust the content feed dynamically. With these changes, Elon Musk said that the X's goal would be to maximise the unregretted user-seconds. He further mentioned that too much negativity was pushed on the platform, growing over time but not user time. Parental Consent for Social Media Account: Children Below 18 Will Require Permission From Parents To Open Accounts on Social Media Platforms, Says Centre in Draft Rules for Digital Personal Data Protection Act.

Algorithm Tweaks Coming on X, Announced Elon Musk

Algorithm tweak coming soon to promote more informational/entertaining content. We will publish the changes to @XEng. Our goal is to maximize unregretted user-seconds. Too much negativity is being pushed that technically grows user time, but not unregretted user time. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 4, 2025

Elon Musk Announced X Dynamic Content Feed Adjustment Launching Soon

We’re also working on easy ways for you to adjust the content feed dynamically, so you can have what you want at any given moment — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 4, 2025

